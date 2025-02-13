Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

Shares of Rathbones Group stock remained flat at $20.37 during trading on Thursday. Rathbones Group has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07.

Get Rathbones Group alerts:

Rathbones Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual wealth management, asset management, and related services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Channel Island, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Asset Management.

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.