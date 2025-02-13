Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. Alliance Entertainment had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 0.77%.
Alliance Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of AENT stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,483. Alliance Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22. The stock has a market cap of $263.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.07.
