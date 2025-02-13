P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Short Interest Update

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the January 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

P3 Health Partners Stock Up 17.7 %

PIII traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,090,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,544. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35. P3 Health Partners has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $85.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price target on P3 Health Partners from $0.90 to $0.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On P3 Health Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PIII. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners by 115.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 550,925 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 1,353.5% during the fourth quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 145,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 135,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of P3 Health Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 184,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 61,499 shares in the last quarter. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About P3 Health Partners

(Get Free Report)

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.