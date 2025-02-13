Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 74.22% and a net margin of 68.94%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MARPS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,066. The company has a market cap of $8.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.26. Marine Petroleum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marine Petroleum Trust

About Marine Petroleum Trust

(Get Free Report)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.