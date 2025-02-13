Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) Issues Press Release on February 12, 2025

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a Canada-based biotechnology company, released a press statement on February 12, 2025. The press release, included as Exhibit 99.1 in the Form 8-K filing with the SEC, contained pertinent information relevant to investors and stakeholders.

The disclosure, while not classified as a formal filing under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, provides insights that may impact investor decisions without being integrated into subsequent regulatory filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, unless explicitly indicated in future submissions by the company.

Alongside the press release, the filing included a Cover Page Interactive Data File as 104 exhibits, which is embedded within the Inline XBRL document, marked in accordance with Item 9.01 of the Form 8-K.

William G. Rice, Ph.D., President, and Chief Executive Officer of Aptose Biosciences Inc., signed the report on behalf of the company as of February 12, 2025, as indicated in the filing.

Investors and interested parties can access the detailed press release and associated information on Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s official website or the Securities and Exchange Commission’s database.

