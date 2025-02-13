KULR Technology Group Forms Strategic Partnership to Boost Battery Technology

KULR Technology Group, Inc., a company specializing in advanced energy management platforms, recently announced a strategic partnership aimed at advancing battery technology and reinforcing domestic manufacturing. The alliance is set to focus on three primary areas, which include joint battery pack development, thermal runaway protection, and AI-integrated battery management system (BMS) software design.

One of the key components of this collaboration involves the joint development of Worksport Ltd.’s COR Battery Pack System. This initiative will concentrate on enhancing BMS requirements, optimizing cell configurations, and improving the overall performance, safety, and reliability of the system.

Additionally, both KULR and Worksport will work on integrating AI-driven software into the BMS to enable real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and advanced data analytics. This integration is expected to optimize power distribution, extend the battery lifespan, and enhance safety measures. Moreover, the partnership aims to incorporate KULR’s patented thermal runaway protection technology into Worksport’s battery systems to significantly improve battery safety and longevity.

KULR will utilize its KULR ONE Design Solutions (K1-DS) to evaluate the performance, cost efficiency, and scalability of integrated battery solutions for Worksport’s COR system. The studies conducted using the K1-DS platform, which includes advanced battery safety testing methodologies, will guide future development and innovation for Worksport’s energy solutions.

Market trends indicate a growing demand for U.S.-based production, leading to KULR and Worksport exploring domestic manufacturing options for the COR Battery Pack and related products. This strategic move aligns with increasing market preferences for American-made energy solutions and is expected to position both companies for long-term scalability and expansion.

Following a surge in revenue for Worksport after expanding U.S. production in 2024, this collaboration with KULR is anticipated to further advance Worksport’s goal of transforming the portable energy market. By incorporating advanced thermal management technology and AI-powered BMS into Worksport’s products, KULR also expects to open new revenue streams and establish a significant presence in the portable energy storage sector.

