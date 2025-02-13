Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.85. 9,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,952. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.70. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $26.30.

Get Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%.

About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026

synchronoss technologies (nasdaq: sncr) is the mobile innovation leader that provides personal cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices across the globe. the company’s proven and scalable technology solutions allow customers to connect, synchronize and activate connected devices and services that empower enterprises and consumers to live in a connected world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.