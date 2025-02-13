Promising Music Stocks To Follow Today – February 13th

Apple, Amazon.com, Alibaba Group, Spotify Technology, Walt Disney, Western Digital, and Live Nation Entertainment are the seven Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks refer to publicly traded companies that operate within the music industry, such as record labels, streaming platforms, instrument manufacturers, and concert promoters. Investors can buy and sell shares in these companies to potentially profit from the financial performance of the music industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $4.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $241.44. The stock had a trading volume of 26,678,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,681,000. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.34. Apple has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $260.10.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of AMZN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $228.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,805,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,598,977. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.91. 26,298,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,081,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded up $6.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $647.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.39 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $502.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $421.64. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $239.14 and a fifty-two week high of $652.63.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

DIS stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $109.33. 3,015,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,241,963. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.41 and a 200-day moving average of $101.67. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $197.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Western Digital (WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

WDC traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.91. 2,787,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,543,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $81.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Shares of LYV traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.00. 973,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 160.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $86.81 and a fifty-two week high of $152.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.57.

