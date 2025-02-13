STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

STRATA Skin Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.75. 1,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

