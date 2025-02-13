STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
STRATA Skin Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.75. 1,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $6.00.
STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile
