Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 96.6% from the January 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SOHO stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.83. 20,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,341. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a market cap of $16.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.53. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOHO. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 323,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 57,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 45,383 shares in the last quarter. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

