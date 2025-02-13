Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Teck Resources (TECK.B)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Teck Resources (TSE: TECK.B) recently:

1/30/2025 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$77.50 to C$75.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$74.00 to C$68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$73.00 to C$71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2025 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$80.00 to C$70.00.

TSE:TECK.B traded up C$0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$62.22. 395,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,921. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46. Teck Resources Ltd has a one year low of C$50.08 and a one year high of C$74.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.95.

Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck’s primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world’s second- largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner.

