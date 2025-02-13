Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 285,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,433 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.9% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 69,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 37,293 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Pfizer by 80.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 20,552 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Pfizer by 17.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,820,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,692,000 after purchasing an additional 266,167 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.1% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 61,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $144.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.65.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

