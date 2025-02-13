British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock Price Down 8.8% – What’s Next?

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,058 ($38.06) and last traded at GBX 3,095 ($38.52). 7,627,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 29,680,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,394 ($42.25).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.85) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BATS

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,020.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,866.23. The company has a market cap of £68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 364.30 ($4.53) earnings per share for the quarter. British American Tobacco had a negative return on equity of 25.94% and a negative net margin of 52.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that British American Tobacco p.l.c. will post 361.5079365 earnings per share for the current year.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 58.88 ($0.73) per share. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $57.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is presently -38.08%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.

BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.