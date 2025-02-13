MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD) Stock Price Down 7.3% – Here’s Why

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD – Get Free Report) fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.84. 3,434 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 7,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 6.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71.

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (CARD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.

