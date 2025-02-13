Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,318,980 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,828,584 shares.The stock last traded at $61.12 and had previously closed at $60.52.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 122,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 17,071 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 113,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,331,000.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

