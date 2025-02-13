CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, an increase of 174.5% from the January 15th total of 20,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Stock Performance

Shares of CDT Environmental Technology Investment stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.40. 20,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,596. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10. CDT Environmental Technology Investment has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $4.64.

Get CDT Environmental Technology Investment alerts:

Institutional Trading of CDT Environmental Technology Investment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CDT Environmental Technology Investment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.56% of CDT Environmental Technology Investment as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Company Profile

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and maintains sewage treatment systems in China. The company sells complete sewage treatment systems; constructs rural sewage treatment plants; installs systems; and provides on-going operation and maintenance services for systems and plants in China for municipalities and enterprise clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDT Environmental Technology Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDT Environmental Technology Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.