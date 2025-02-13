CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO) Short Interest Update

CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a decrease of 69.7% from the January 15th total of 281,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
CISO Global Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of CISO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.03. 26,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,366. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. CISO Global has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.
CISO Global Company Profile
