Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CANQ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CANQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CANQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 1.01% of Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CANQ traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.11. 3,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,180. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.35. Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $29.74.

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (CANQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed to provide convertible security-like exposure to the NASDAQ-100 Index. The portfolio contains a mix of equity options and fixed income exposure to pursue favorable risk-adjusted returns CANQ was launched on Feb 13, 2024 and is issued by Calamos.

