Financial Guidance Group Inc. Purchases 925 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 7.6% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 75.9% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $528.30 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $539.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $521.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.08.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.