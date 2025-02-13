Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Issues Earnings Results

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.17, Zacks reports. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.91%.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 8.2 %

NYSE PAG traded up $13.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.06. The company had a trading volume of 214,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,449. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.03 and a 200 day moving average of $160.25. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $142.32 and a 1-year high of $180.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.25.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

