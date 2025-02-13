Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $107.89 and last traded at $107.78. 2,567,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 14,462,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.83. The stock has a market cap of $475.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KDK Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Coign Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 12,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.