TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.930-4.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion-$4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion. TransUnion also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.960-0.990 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

TransUnion Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of TRU traded up $5.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.93. 2,414,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,511. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.18, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $66.07 and a 12-month high of $113.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.14). TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 5.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 36.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransUnion news, Director George M. Awad sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,600. This represents a 30.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $151,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,092,956.24. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,218 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

