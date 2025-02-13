EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Short Interest Up 56.8% in January

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the January 15th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.8% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.85% of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF worth $12,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,011. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $24.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3476 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

