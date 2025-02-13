Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,000 shares, an increase of 106.7% from the January 15th total of 86,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 175,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadwind

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadwind by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Broadwind by 26.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 31,792 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Broadwind by 52.7% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 81,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 28,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Broadwind by 61.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 23,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the period. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadwind Price Performance

Shares of BWEN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.41. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $4.65.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

