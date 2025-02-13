InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Short Interest Up 173.4% in January

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 173.4% from the January 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 57,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BSCX stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.73. The stock had a trading volume of 63,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,233. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $21.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.0856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

