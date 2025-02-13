Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in SpringWorks Therapeutics stock on January 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) on 1/28/2025.

Shares of SWTX traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.59. 1,971,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,025. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 0.81. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $60.00.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.28 million. SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.21% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4810.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 21.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $2,558,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,502 shares in the company, valued at $53,433,356.60. This trade represents a 4.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Lynch sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $9,530,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,131,210.24. This represents a 57.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,750 shares of company stock worth $16,139,410 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

