Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Lantheus stock on January 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lantheus alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 1/29/2025.

Lantheus Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of LNTH traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.67. The company had a trading volume of 446,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,189. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.13. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.01 and a one year high of $126.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.86.

View Our Latest Report on LNTH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In other news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $94,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,695.32. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Lantheus

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.