Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in KLA stock on January 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 1/29/2025.

KLA Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $9.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $760.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,797. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $609.40 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $692.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $715.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $831.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

