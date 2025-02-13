Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.130–0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.0 million-$8.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.3 million.

PXLW stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 622,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $48.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.65. Pixelworks has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 93.16% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 41,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $30,994.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,699,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,482. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

