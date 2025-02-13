Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,393,673,000 after buying an additional 210,363 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,389,765,000 after purchasing an additional 838,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,512,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,677,194,000 after acquiring an additional 143,440 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,349,441,000 after purchasing an additional 86,208 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,676,000 after purchasing an additional 24,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $589.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $556.91 and a 200-day moving average of $516.98. The stock has a market cap of $210.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.98, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $364.17 and a 1-year high of $616.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total transaction of $202,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,734. This represents a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total value of $240,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,181.75. This represents a 53.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,582. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

