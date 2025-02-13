HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $900.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $825.00 to $900.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HUBS. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on HubSpot from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on HubSpot from $690.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on HubSpot from $783.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $857.75.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE HUBS traded up $42.90 on Thursday, hitting $828.40. 797,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,369. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $732.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $617.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,067.95, a P/E/G ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.62, for a total value of $16,815,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,323,145 shares in the company, valued at $889,973,789.90. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $5,623,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 513,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,857,459.82. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,112 shares of company stock worth $51,432,627. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in HubSpot by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in HubSpot by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

