MGB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,206 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 460.5% during the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 105,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 56,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,032,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $176.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.24 and a one year high of $182.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.69 and a 200 day moving average of $173.13.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

