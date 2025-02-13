Metaverse Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 13th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, and Alset are the five Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are publicly traded companies that are directly involved in the development, creation, or support of the virtual environments, digital economies, and immersive experiences that are characteristic of the metaverse. These stocks may include companies specializing in virtual reality technology, augmented reality platforms, online gaming, NFTs, blockchain, and social media platforms that host virtual communities. Investors are increasingly interested in metaverse stocks due to the potential growth and profitability associated with the expanding digital universe. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.99. 115,794,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,481,969. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.78 and its 200-day moving average is $129.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $388.07. 1,661,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,534. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.43. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $278.69 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of Globant stock traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.92. 237,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39. Globant has a twelve month low of $151.68 and a twelve month high of $243.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.75.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Shares of SKM traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $21.79. 62,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,120. SK Telecom has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Alset (AEI)

Alset Inc. engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

Shares of Alset stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.23. 382,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,139. Alset has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.27.

