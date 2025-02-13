Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Trading 1.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $2.96. 2,845,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 8,525,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Friday, December 20th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rezolve AI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.40.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rezolve AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Rezolve AI in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rezolve AI during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.
Rezolve Ai Ltd. operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.
