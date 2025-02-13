Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Up 3.3% – Still a Buy?

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.71. 14,453,743 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 70,357,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLUG. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.25 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 214.05%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $146,465,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,438,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 23.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,194,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662,456 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $6,235,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 25.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,637,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,500 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

