QuantumScape Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 61,536 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 46% compared to the typical volume of 42,032 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
QS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.26.
Check Out Our Latest Report on QuantumScape
Insider Transactions at QuantumScape
Institutional Trading of QuantumScape
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in QuantumScape by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in QuantumScape by 475.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in QuantumScape by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.
QuantumScape Stock Performance
NYSE QS traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $5.24. 23,291,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,676,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.07 and a quick ratio of 14.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 4.45. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that QuantumScape will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than QuantumScape
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- CVS Health: Earnings Beat Ignites Stock Rally
Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.