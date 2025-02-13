Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Up 121.1% in January

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 121.1% from the January 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EVVTY traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.61. 48,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,808. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.59 and its 200 day moving average is $89.45. Evolution AB has a one year low of $71.91 and a one year high of $134.71.

Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses online casino systems to gaming operators in Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers casino games and live game shows under the Evolution brand; online slot games under the NetEnt brand name; and casino games and software comprising jackpot system, a smart spins bonus management application, and tournaments gamification under the Red Tiger brand.

