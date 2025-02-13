iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 123.3% from the January 15th total of 851,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 874,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 546.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,625 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,875,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,109,000 after buying an additional 40,418 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,706,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,182,000 after buying an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,354,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,780,000 after buying an additional 125,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 925,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,397,000 after buying an additional 375,573 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.28. The stock had a trading volume of 302,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,975. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $55.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.849 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

