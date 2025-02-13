Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGNGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 644.70% and a net margin of 20.30%. Organon & Co. updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 9.7 %

OGN traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.13. 5,934,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,397. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen raised Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

