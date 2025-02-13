Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.410-0.430 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $737.0 million-$741.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $739.9 million. Datadog also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.650-1.700 EPS.

Datadog Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $12.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.10. 14,788,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,661,066. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.90, a PEG ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog has a 1 year low of $98.80 and a 1 year high of $170.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.89.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Datadog from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total value of $18,148,051.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 324,778 shares in the company, valued at $46,371,802.84. The trade was a 28.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 178,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $28,824,445.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,236,887.04. The trade was a 32.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 777,586 shares of company stock worth $111,444,979. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

