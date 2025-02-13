US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

US Foods (NYSE:USFDGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. US Foods had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 14.15%. US Foods updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.690-3.880 EPS.

Shares of US Foods stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $69.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,260,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,257. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.06 and a 200-day moving average of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. US Foods has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67.

USFD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on US Foods from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.92.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

