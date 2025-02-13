Head-To-Head Survey: Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) vs. Artificial Life (OTCMKTS:ALIF)

Artificial Life (OTCMKTS:ALIF – Get Free Report) and Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Artificial Life has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commvault Systems has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Artificial Life and Commvault Systems”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artificial Life N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Commvault Systems $839.25 million 9.63 $168.91 million $3.81 48.20

Profitability

Commvault Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Artificial Life.

This table compares Artificial Life and Commvault Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artificial Life N/A N/A N/A Commvault Systems 18.14% 28.69% 8.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Commvault Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of Artificial Life shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Commvault Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Artificial Life and Commvault Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artificial Life 0 0 0 0 0.00 Commvault Systems 0 5 5 0 2.50

Commvault Systems has a consensus price target of $156.44, indicating a potential downside of 14.82%. Given Artificial Life’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Artificial Life is more favorable than Commvault Systems.

Summary

Commvault Systems beats Artificial Life on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artificial Life

Artificial Life, Inc. operates as a technology investment company. It operates content development studio, which implements custom solutions for smartphones and tablet devices. The company focuses on mobile and cross-platform applications and games. It is also involved in patent and technology licensing activities that specializes in intellectual property in the field of augmented reality technology and applications. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls. It also provides Commvault HyperScale X, an easy-to-deploy scale-out solution; and Metallic Recovery Reserve, an easy button to adopt secure and scalable cloud storage in minutes. In addition, the company provides technology consulting, Ransomware recovery, education, and remote managed services. Further, it sells appliances that integrate the software with hardware for use in a range of business needs and use cases; and offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, and installation services, as well as customer education and as-a-service under the Metallic brand. The company sells its products and services directly through its sales force, and indirectly through its network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers to large enterprises, small or med-sized businesses, and government agencies. It supports customers in a range of industries, including banking, insurance and financial services, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical services, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. Commvault Systems, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

