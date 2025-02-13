Scotiabank Has Lowered Expectations for América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Stock Price

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from $17.30 to $13.70 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on América Móvil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on América Móvil from $17.80 to $17.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Shares of NYSE:AMX traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $14.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,956. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $20.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 4.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

