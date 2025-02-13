CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.740-0.810 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $301.0 million-$307.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $300.8 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.550-3.700 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.96.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYBR

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded up $28.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $409.46. 1,033,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,071. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $223.09 and a 1 year high of $418.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $344.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,514.17 and a beta of 1.15.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.