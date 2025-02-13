Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 45.20 ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Dunelm Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 96.64%.

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

Shares of DNLM traded up GBX 23.50 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,003 ($12.48). 273,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,400. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of GBX 924.04 ($11.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,279 ($15.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,030.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,130.85. The stock has a market cap of £2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on DNLM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($15.81) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($16.49) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,430 ($17.80) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,242.50 ($15.47).

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

