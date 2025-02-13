HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $783.00 to $900.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on HubSpot from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price (up previously from $750.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.50.

Shares of HUBS traded up $43.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $829.28. The company had a trading volume of 695,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,439. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $732.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $617.71. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3,071.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $434.84 and a 1-year high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.62, for a total value of $16,815,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,323,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,973,789.90. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $5,623,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 513,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,857,459.82. The trade was a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,112 shares of company stock worth $51,432,627 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in HubSpot by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in HubSpot by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

