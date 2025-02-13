Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC upgraded Power Co. of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.31.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on POW

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

TSE:POW traded up C$0.34 on Thursday, reaching C$47.33. The stock had a trading volume of 259,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,249. The company has a market cap of C$30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$35.83 and a 12-month high of C$48.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.33.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$5.29 billion for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 4.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.9289678 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Power Co. of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.