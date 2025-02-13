First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.20 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$21.57.

Shares of FM stock traded up C$0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$19.38. 1,094,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,215. The firm has a market cap of C$11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.01. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$10.91 and a 1 year high of C$21.45.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.55872 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Simon John Scott purchased 1,397 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,942.29. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.32, for a total transaction of C$914,400.00. Company insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

