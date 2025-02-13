Raymond James Cuts West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Price Target to $105.00

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WFG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of WFG traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,974. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -63.81 and a beta of 1.22. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $102.40.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.63. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. Analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Fraser Timber

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 3.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.