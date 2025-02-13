Chinese Stocks To Watch Now – February 13th

Duolingo, Wynn Resorts, Diageo, UP Fintech, and Mettler-Toledo International are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are shares of publicly traded companies based in China that are listed on either the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Shanghai Stock Exchange, or Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Investing in Chinese stocks provides exposure to the Chinese economy and allows investors to participate in the growth opportunities and potential risks associated with the rapidly developing market in China. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL traded up $22.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $420.34. 555,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,337. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.41 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $145.05 and a 1-year high of $422.75.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,409,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,194. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.76. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $110.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.83.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo has a one year low of $105.72 and a one year high of $154.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.28.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

UP Fintech stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,549,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,676,875. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. UP Fintech has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $7.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,305.01. 35,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,338. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $1,142.91 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,282.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,341.42.

